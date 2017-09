Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday's regular session.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) Oct 20 $29 Calls Sweep (3) at the Bid: 13881 @ $0.434 vs 331 OI; Ref=$26.2446

(NYSE: SQ) Oct 20 $29 Calls Sweep (3) at the Bid: 13881 @ $0.434 vs 331 OI; Ref=$26.2446 Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: NXST) Feb 16 $70 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $2.351 vs 7 OI; Ref=$60.075

(NASDAQ: NXST) Feb 16 $70 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $2.351 vs 7 OI; Ref=$60.075 Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ: SREV) Apr 20 $2.5 Calls Sweep (11) at the Bid: 4434 @ $1.45 vs 0 OI; Ref=$3.555

(NASDAQ: SREV) Apr 20 $2.5 Calls Sweep (11) at the Bid: 4434 @ $1.45 vs 0 OI; Ref=$3.555 AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) Sep 15 $29.5 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 3500 @ $0.6 vs 1081 OI; Ref=$29.75

(NYSE: AZN) Sep 15 $29.5 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 3500 @ $0.6 vs 1081 OI; Ref=$29.75 Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Oct 20 $62.5 Calls at the Ask: 2500 @ $2.01 vs 749 OI; Ref=$57.38

(NASDAQ: LULU) Oct 20 $62.5 Calls at the Ask: 2500 @ $2.01 vs 749 OI; Ref=$57.38 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Sep 29 $13.5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1832 @ $0.5 vs 1100 OI; Ref=$12.9892

(NASDAQ: AMD) Sep 29 $13.5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1832 @ $0.5 vs 1100 OI; Ref=$12.9892 Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) Oct 20 $72.5 Calls at the Ask: 1380 @ $0.801 vs 2 OI; Ref=$66.93

(NASDAQ: SPLK) Oct 20 $72.5 Calls at the Ask: 1380 @ $0.801 vs 2 OI; Ref=$66.93 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) Sep 15 $77.5 Calls Sweep (30) at the Bid: 600 @ $1.351 vs 52 OI; Ref=$77.61

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.