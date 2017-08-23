Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC): Feb 16 $11 Puts at the Bid: 3100 @ $0.95 vs 130 OI; Ref=$15.545
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX): Jan 19 $8 Puts Sweep (41) at the Bid: 3057 @ $0.801 vs 1393 OI; Ref=$8.7
- Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE: PVG): Jan 19 $6 Puts Sweep (41) at the Ask: 2369 @ $0.25 vs 104 OI; Ref=$8.38
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL): Sep 15 $7 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $0.451 vs 1044 OI; Ref=$6.905
- Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY): Sep 15 $22 Puts Sweep (28) at the Bid: 1453 @ $0.5 vs 454 OI; Ref=$22.04
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP): Sep 1 $14.5 Puts Sweep (7) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.61 vs 439 OI; Ref=$14.34
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT): Apr 20 $55 Puts Sweep (12) at the Bid: 835 @ $3.701 vs 0 OI; Ref=$56.67
