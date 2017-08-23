Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2017 4:17am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

  • Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC): Feb 16 $11 Puts at the Bid: 3100 @ $0.95 vs 130 OI; Ref=$15.545
  • Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX): Jan 19 $8 Puts Sweep (41) at the Bid: 3057 @ $0.801 vs 1393 OI; Ref=$8.7
  • Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE: PVG): Jan 19 $6 Puts Sweep (41) at the Ask: 2369 @ $0.25 vs 104 OI; Ref=$8.38
  • Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL): Sep 15 $7 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $0.451 vs 1044 OI; Ref=$6.905
  • Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY): Sep 15 $22 Puts Sweep (28) at the Bid: 1453 @ $0.5 vs 454 OI; Ref=$22.04
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP): Sep 1 $14.5 Puts Sweep (7) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.61 vs 439 OI; Ref=$14.34
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT): Apr 20 $55 Puts Sweep (12) at the Bid: 835 @ $3.701 vs 0 OI; Ref=$56.67

