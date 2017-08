Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE: BWP): Dec 15 $15 Calls Sweep (19) at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.566 vs 105 OI; Ref=$14.61 Signals 2:44:26pm

(NYSE: BWP): Dec 15 $15 Calls Sweep (19) at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.566 vs 105 OI; Ref=$14.61 Signals 2:44:26pm Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO): Sep 15 $22.5 Calls Above Ask!: 1800 @ $2.491 vs 0 OI; Ref=$23.427

(NYSE: GCO): Sep 15 $22.5 Calls Above Ask!: 1800 @ $2.491 vs 0 OI; Ref=$23.427 Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR): Sep 15 $16 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.35 vs 321 OI; Ref=$15.715

(NYSE: DAR): Sep 15 $16 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.35 vs 321 OI; Ref=$15.715 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU): Sep 8 $26 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $3.601 vs 111 OI; Ref=$29.38

(NASDAQ: MU): Sep 8 $26 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $3.601 vs 111 OI; Ref=$29.38 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA): Nov 17 $19 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 794 @ $1.4 vs 8 OI; Ref=$19.1

(NYSE: PAA): Nov 17 $19 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 794 @ $1.4 vs 8 OI; Ref=$19.1 58.com Inc (ADR) (NYSE: WUBA): Oct 20 $65 Calls Sweep (34) at the Bid: 740 @ $3.1 vs 0 OI; Ref=$63.9101

(NYSE: WUBA): Oct 20 $65 Calls Sweep (34) at the Bid: 740 @ $3.1 vs 0 OI; Ref=$63.9101 Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL): Dec 15 $43 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 500 @ $6.151 vs 0 OI; Ref=$48.38

(NYSE: NWL): Dec 15 $43 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 500 @ $6.151 vs 0 OI; Ref=$48.38 Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA): Fri $235 Calls Sweep (3) at the Bid: 500 @ $11.401 vs 46 OI; Ref=$235.56

