Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2017 4:05am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.

  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN): Sep 15 $15 Puts Sweep (152) at the Bid: 30000 @ $0.1 vs 28044 OI; Ref=$19.2299
  • MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG): Mar 16 $12.5 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $1.5 vs 51 OI; Ref=$16.72
  • Teck Resources Ltd (USA) (NYSE: TECK): Sep 15 $24 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 958 @ $1.301 vs 108 OI; Ref=$23.5
  • Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS): Nov 17 $45 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 740 @ $1.082 vs 39 OI; Ref=$50.68
  • Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO): Sep 15 $35 Puts Sweep (34) at the Bid: 522 @ $2.451 vs 131 OI; Ref=$33.15

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

