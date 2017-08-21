Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN): Sep 15 $15 Puts Sweep (152) at the Bid: 30000 @ $0.1 vs 28044 OI; Ref=$19.2299

MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG): Mar 16 $12.5 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $1.5 vs 51 OI; Ref=$16.72

Teck Resources Ltd (USA) (NYSE: TECK): Sep 15 $24 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 958 @ $1.301 vs 108 OI; Ref=$23.5

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS): Nov 17 $45 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 740 @ $1.082 vs 39 OI; Ref=$50.68

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO): Sep 15 $35 Puts Sweep (34) at the Bid: 522 @ $2.451 vs 131 OI; Ref=$33.15

