Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Watch These 4 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2017 4:42am   Comments
Share:
Related VRX
Watch These 4 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade
Apple, Disney, Valeant, US Bancorp: Fast Money Picks For August 10
Related ODP
22 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
18 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Sep 15 $12 Puts Sweep (27) at the Ask: 3114 @ $0.3 vs 302 OI; Ref=$13.72
  • Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) Oct 20 $4 Puts at the Ask: 2325 @ $0.131 vs 1314 OI; Ref=$4.465
  • Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) Jan 19 $11 Puts Sweep (5) at the Bid: 742 @ $0.651 vs 66 OI; Ref=$13.31
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sep 8 $300 Puts Sweep (22) at the Ask: 678 @ $1.69 vs 57 OI; Ref=$356.12

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GES + ODP)

Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade
22 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
18 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2017
Can Nordstrom Or Office Depot Rise Above Low Retail Earnings Expectations?
Office Depot Alleged To Re-Enter Talks For Staples Stores
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on VRX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.