Watch These 4 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Sep 15 $12 Puts Sweep (27) at the Ask: 3114 @ $0.3 vs 302 OI; Ref=$13.72

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) Oct 20 $4 Puts at the Ask: 2325 @ $0.131 vs 1314 OI; Ref=$4.465

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) Jan 19 $11 Puts Sweep (5) at the Bid: 742 @ $0.651 vs 66 OI; Ref=$13.31

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sep 8 $300 Puts Sweep (22) at the Ask: 678 @ $1.69 vs 57 OI; Ref=$356.12

