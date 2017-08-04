Watch These 4 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday's regular session.

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Sep 15 $7 Calls Sweep (70) at the Bid: 18374 @ $0.2 vs 49 OI; Ref=$6.17

(NYSE: EXPR) Sep 15 $7 Calls Sweep (70) at the Bid: 18374 @ $0.2 vs 49 OI; Ref=$6.17 NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) Sep 15 $7.5 Calls Sweep (11) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.95 vs 2 OI; Ref=$7.5

(NYSE: NPTN) Sep 15 $7.5 Calls Sweep (11) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.95 vs 2 OI; Ref=$7.5 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) Sep 15 $10 Calls Sweep (14) at the Ask: 750 @ $0.55 vs 58 OI; Ref=$9.6

(NASDAQ: MITK) Sep 15 $10 Calls Sweep (14) at the Ask: 750 @ $0.55 vs 58 OI; Ref=$9.6 Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) Fri $34 Calls Above Ask!: 986 @ $1.43 vs 484 OI; Ref=$32.35

