Watch These 4 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2017 4:03am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday's regular session.

  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Sep 15 $7 Calls Sweep (70) at the Bid: 18374 @ $0.2 vs 49 OI; Ref=$6.17
  • NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) Sep 15 $7.5 Calls Sweep (11) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.95 vs 2 OI; Ref=$7.5
  • Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) Sep 15 $10 Calls Sweep (14) at the Ask: 750 @ $0.55 vs 58 OI; Ref=$9.6
  • Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) Fri $34 Calls Above Ask!: 986 @ $1.43 vs 484 OI; Ref=$32.35

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

