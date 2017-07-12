Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday's regular session.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) Jul 21 $6.5 Calls at the Ask: 8000 @ $0.12 vs 6288 OI; Ref=$6.11

Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE: CX) Aug 18 $11 Calls Sweep (21) at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.13 vs 405 OI; Ref=$10.15

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Aug 18 $14 Calls at the Bid: 4250 @ $0.5 vs 12 OI; Ref=$12.86

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Oct 20 $16 Calls Sweep (21) at the Ask: 3147 @ $1.4 vs 540 OI; Ref=$16.1

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) Aug 18 $12.5 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.0 vs 161 OI; Ref=$12.555

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) Aug 18 $92.5 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $4.451 vs 450 OI; Ref=$91.9138

Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) Jan, 2019 $12 Calls Sweep (40) at the Bid: 838 @ $2.0 vs 138 OI; Ref=$12.275

