Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2017 4:26am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday's regular session.

  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) Jul 21 $6.5 Calls at the Ask: 8000 @ $0.12 vs 6288 OI; Ref=$6.11
  • Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE: CX) Aug 18 $11 Calls Sweep (21) at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.13 vs 405 OI; Ref=$10.15
  • Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Aug 18 $14 Calls at the Bid: 4250 @ $0.5 vs 12 OI; Ref=$12.86
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Oct 20 $16 Calls Sweep (21) at the Ask: 3147 @ $1.4 vs 540 OI; Ref=$16.1
  • Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) Aug 18 $12.5 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.0 vs 161 OI; Ref=$12.555
  • Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) Aug 18 $92.5 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $4.451 vs 450 OI; Ref=$91.9138
  • Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) Jan, 2019 $12 Calls Sweep (40) at the Bid: 838 @ $2.0 vs 138 OI; Ref=$12.275

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

