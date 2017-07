Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 11

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Tuesday, July 11, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:43:48 pm: CZR Caesars Jan, 2019 $12 Calls Sweep (40) at the Bid: 838 @ $2.0 vs 138 OI; Ref=$12.275

3:28:01 pm: AKS AK Steel Jul 21 $6.5 Calls at the Ask: 8000 @ $0.12 vs 6288 OI; Ref=$6.11

3:06:45 pm: ECL Ecolab Aug 18 $125 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 2386 @ $0.676 vs 3 OI; Ref=$131.83

1:05:02 pm: LVS Las Vegas Sands Dec 15 $62.5 Puts Sweep (15) at the Bid: 812 @ $5.05 vs 496 OI; Ref=$61.9

11:31:06 am: WBMD WebMD Aug 18 $60 Calls at the Ask: 900 @ $1.2 vs 127 OI; Ref=$55.38

11:14:41 am: APRN Blue Apron Jan 19 $5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 4000 @ $0.6 vs 11 OI; Ref=$7.59

11:08:28 am: TWTR Twitter Dec 15 $18 Puts at the Bid: 3500 @ $1.67 vs 1065 OI; Ref=$18.58

10:58:05 am: SQ Square Aug 18 $28 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 500 @ $3.8 vs 10 OI; Ref=$24.9

10:55:02 am: FOLD Amicus Therapeutics Aug 18 $14 Calls at the Bid: 4250 @ $0.5 vs 12 OI; Ref=$12.86

10:45:29 am: SNAP SNAP Oct 20 $16 Calls Sweep (21) at the Ask: 3147 @ $1.4 vs 540 OI; Ref=$16.1

10:42:18 am: STX Seagate Tech Sep 15 $35 Puts Sweep (17) at the Ask: 1707 @ $0.971 vs 772 OI; Ref=$38.94

10:34:56 am: FL Finish Line Feb 16 $14 Puts Sweep (38) at the Bid: 883 @ $1.8 vs 5 OI; Ref=$13.98

10:32:11 am: CAR Avis Budget Jul 21 $28 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 785 @ $0.95 vs 152 OI; Ref=$28.49

10:14:06 am: WDC Western Digital Aug 18 $92.5 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $4.451 vs 450 OI; Ref=$91.9138

10:12:57 am: URBN Urban Outfitters Aug 18 $15 Puts at the Bid: 2940 @ $0.25 vs 1020 OI; Ref=$17.49

10:05:41 am: CX CX Aug 18 $11 Calls Sweep (21) at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.13 vs 405 OI; Ref=$10.15

9:43:53 am: SNAP SNAP Oct 20 $16 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.63 vs 540 OI; Ref=$16.19

9:38:02 am: CLF CLF Fri $6 Calls Sweep (38) at the Ask: 505 @ $1.141 vs 502 OI; Ref=$7.155

9:33:05 am: RCII RCII Aug 18 $12.5 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.0 vs 161 OI; Ref=$12.555

Posted-In: Options After-Hours Center Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.