screen showing Dow Jones graph
December 18, 2025 9:47 AM 2 min read

Dow Surges 400 Points; Accenture Earnings Top Views

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 400 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.84% to 48,289.58 while the NASDAQ jumped 1.53% to 23,040.25. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.09% to 6,794.36.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares rose by 1.6% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, energy stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) posted better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results on Thursday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.94 per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $3.75. The company reported sales of $18.700 billion, slightly exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $18.523 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) shares shot up 88% to $7.76 after the company announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the rights for the development and commercialization of lasofoxifene.
  • Shares of Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC) got a boost, surging 58% to $8.36.
  • FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares were also up, gaining 32% to $10.39 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Mega Fortune Co Ltd (NASDAQ:MGRT) shares dropped 59% to $5.34.
  • Shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) were down 54% to $1.56. The company announced preliminary data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical studies evaluating micvotabart pelidotin.
  • Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) was down, falling 45% to $0.60 after the company announced the pricing of its $5 million public offering of 6.25 million shares or pre funded warrants with 6.25 million five-year warrants at $0.80.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $56.48 while gold traded down 0.2% at $4,364.50.

Silver traded down 1.1% to $66.160 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.4370.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.5% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.03%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.12%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.16% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.09%.

Economics

  • The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index declined 8.5 points to a reading of -10.2 in December, compared to a reading of -1.7 in November and missing market estimates of -3.1.
  • U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 13,000 from the previous week to 224,000 in the week ending Dec. 13.
  • The annual inflation rate fell to 2.7% in December, recording the lowest level since July, versus market estimates of 3.1% and compared to 3% for September.

