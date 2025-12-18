Dow Surges 400 Points; Accenture Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 400 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.84% to 48,289.58 while the NASDAQ jumped 1.53% to 23,040.25. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.09% to 6,794.36.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares rose by 1.6% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, energy stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) posted better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results on Thursday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.94 per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $3.75. The company reported sales of $18.700 billion, slightly exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $18.523 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) shares shot up 88% to $7.76 after the company announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the rights for the development and commercialization of lasofoxifene.

(NYSE:SOC) got a boost, surging 58% to $8.36. FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares were also up, gaining 32% to $10.39 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Mega Fortune Co Ltd (NASDAQ:MGRT) shares dropped 59% to $5.34.

(NASDAQ:ASNS) was down, falling 45% to $0.60 after the company announced the pricing of its $5 million public offering of 6.25 million shares or pre funded warrants with 6.25 million five-year warrants at $0.80.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $56.48 while gold traded down 0.2% at $4,364.50.

Silver traded down 1.1% to $66.160 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.4370.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.5% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.03%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.12%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.16% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.09%.

Economics

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index declined 8.5 points to a reading of -10.2 in December, compared to a reading of -1.7 in November and missing market estimates of -3.1.

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 13,000 from the previous week to 224,000 in the week ending Dec. 13.

The annual inflation rate fell to 2.7% in December, recording the lowest level since July, versus market estimates of 3.1% and compared to 3% for September.

