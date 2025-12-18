Top 2 Tech Stocks You May Want To Dump In December

As of Dec. 18, 2025, two stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

On Dec. 16, Cognizant entered into a five-year IT services agreement with ERIKS. “ERIKS and Cognizant have built a strong and collaborative relationship since 2017,” said Saket Gulati, Senior Vice President and Head of Northern Europe at Cognizant. “This new agreement elevates our partnership to a truly strategic level. Being selected as a trusted partner for the next five years is a testament to the confidence ERIKS places in our capabilities, and it recognises the excellent work and close cooperation our teams have delivered over the past years.” The company's stock gained around 17% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $90.82.

RSI Value: 78.4

78.4 CTSH Price Action: Shares of Cognizant Technology closed at $83.63 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 47.50 Momentum score with Value at 58.38.

On Dec. 17, Semrush announced the launch of its official app in ChatGPT. “Marketers today win with data and speed – they must quickly sift through large data to draw relevant insights and determine their next move. The Semrush app in ChatGPT enables them to operate intelligently and efficiently, all within the ChatGPT interface,” said Vitalii Obischenko, Chief Product Officer at Semrush. The company's stock gained around 75% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $18.74.

RSI Value: 81.4

81.4 SEMR Price Action: Shares of Semrush closed at $11.86 on Wednesday.

