Crude Oil Falls Over 4%; Quoin Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 2.5% on Friday.
The Dow traded up 1.26% to 45,772.50 while the NASDAQ rose 2.46% to 22,459.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.79% to 6,614.73.
Check This Out: Top 2 Tech & Telecom Stocks That May Implode This Month
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.6% on Friday.
In trading on Friday, energy stocks fell by 0.6%.
Top Headline
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment slipped to 55 in October from 55.1 in September and compared to market estimates of 54.2.
Equities Trading UP
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares shot up 293% to $32.10. The company announced a $104.5 million private placement.
- Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) got a boost, surging 83% to $3.15 after the company announced an agreement with Salt River Project to add five megawatt, 50 megawatt-hour battery system to the grid in Florence, Arizona.
- Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) shares were also up, gaining 24% to $36.46 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Also, Needham maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $21 to $41.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Bollinger Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:BINI) shares dropped 58% to $0.5856 after the company announced it will move to OTC markets on October 13, 2025 and will be suspended from trading on the Nasdaq.
- Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:VG) were down 20% to $10.07 after the company announced it resolved arbitration with a post-COD LNG customer and faces over $1 billion damages risks after a tribunal finds a breach in BP arbitration. Also, Mizuho downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered its price target from $17 to $12.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TIRX) was down, falling 39% to $1.4380. TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings announced the pricing of $3 million registered direct offering of ordinary shares.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 4.2% to $58.94 while gold traded up 0.7% at $3,999.90.
Silver traded up 2.7% to $48.440 on Friday, while copper rose 0.6% to $5.1540.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.23%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.45%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.14%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.10% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.36% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 declining 1.01%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 1.73%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.94% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.40%.
Economics
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment slipped to 55 in October from 55.1 in September and compared to market estimates of 54.2.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.