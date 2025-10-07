Nasdaq Tumbles 200 Points; Trilogy Metals Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 200 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.39% to 46,510.91 while the NASDAQ fell 0.93% to 22,729.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 6,701.45.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.9% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 1.4%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP



BTQ Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BTQ) shares shot up 7% to $9.65 after the company revealed that co-founders Sean Hackett and Zach Belateche have joined full-time to drive the deployment of its post-quantum cryptography solutions.

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ) got a boost, surging 216% to $6.61 following a major strategic investment by the U.S. government. Here's what investors need to know. The White House announced plans to acquire a 10% stake in the mining exploration company for $35.6 million, with warrants to purchase an additional 7.5%.

Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) shares were also up, gaining 87% to $3.1050. Zeta Network Group said Tuesday it has entered into a strategic partnership with SOLV Foundation, a multi-chain Bitcoin liquid staking and structured finance platform with $2.5 billion in total value locked, to strengthen its position as a Bitcoin-focused digital asset finance company.

Equities Trading DOWN

EPWK Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPWK) shares dropped 60% to $0.1328 after the company announced the pricing of $8 million public offering.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEHR) were down 23% to $24.43 following first-quarter results.

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) was down, falling 34% to $1.7501 after the company announced the pricing of public offering of securities.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $61.63 while gold traded up 0.8% at $4,006.50.

Silver traded down 0.8% to $48.085 on Tuesday, while copper rose 1.8% to $5.1275.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.06%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.12%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.01%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.13% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.05% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.01% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.17%.

Economics

The Redbook retail sales index rose 5.8% year-over-year for the week ended Oct. 4.

U.S. consumer inflation expectations for the year ahead increased to 3.4% in September 2025 from 3.2% in August.

The RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism Index dipped to 48.3 in October, recording its lowest reading since May.

