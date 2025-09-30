Crude Oil Tanker
September 30, 2025 1:18 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Chicago PMI Falls In September

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.30% to 46,174.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.28% to 22,527.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.18% to 6,649.20.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 0.7% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 1.6%.

Top Headline

The Chicago Business Barometer declined to 40.6 in September from 41.5 in the previous month, compared to market expectations of 43.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) shares shot up 45% to $32.00 after the company on Monday announced a reorganization plan, with shareholders receiving substituted new common stock.
  • Shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) got a boost, surging 63% to $0.5950 after reporting fourth-quarter results.
  • Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares were also up, gaining 50% to $1.3550 after the company announced its subsidiary Sunrise New Energy Material was granted U.S. Patent No. US 12,371,341 B2, titled “Preparation Method of an Anode Material for Lithium-Ion Batteries.”

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) shares dropped 22% to $28.63 after the company reported its Alpha rocket’s core stage for the next mission was destroyed in a testing mishap.
  • Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) were down 11% to $66.48. Etsy announced plans to transfer the listing of its common stock to the NYSE from Nasdaq.
  • Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) was down, falling 34% to $4.1002.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.2% to $62.71 while gold traded up 0.7% at $3,881.10.

Silver traded down 0.2% to $46.905 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.7% to $4.8580.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.20%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.79%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.28%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.31% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.20% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.25%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.87%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.52% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.12%.

Economics

  • The Dallas Fed’s general business activity index fell 12 points to a reading of -5.6 in September.
  • U.S. job openings rose by 19,000 to 7.227 million in August, from a revised 7.208 million reading in the previous month.
  • The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 1.8% year-over-year in July.
  • The FHFA house price index declined by 0.1% from the previous month in July.

Photo via Shutterstock

