Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Chicago PMI Falls In September

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.30% to 46,174.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.28% to 22,527.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.18% to 6,649.20.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 0.7% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 1.6%.

Top Headline

The Chicago Business Barometer declined to 40.6 in September from 41.5 in the previous month, compared to market expectations of 43.

Equities Trading UP



Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) shares shot up 45% to $32.00 after the company on Monday announced a reorganization plan, with shareholders receiving substituted new common stock.

(NASDAQ:BENF) got a boost, surging 63% to $0.5950 after reporting fourth-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:BENF) got a boost, surging 63% to $0.5950 after reporting fourth-quarter results. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares were also up, gaining 50% to $1.3550 after the company announced its subsidiary Sunrise New Energy Material was granted U.S. Patent No. US 12,371,341 B2, titled “Preparation Method of an Anode Material for Lithium-Ion Batteries.”

Equities Trading DOWN

Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) shares dropped 22% to $28.63 after the company reported its Alpha rocket’s core stage for the next mission was destroyed in a testing mishap.

(NASDAQ:ETSY) were down 11% to $66.48. Etsy announced plans to transfer the listing of its common stock to the NYSE from Nasdaq.

(NASDAQ:ETSY) were down 11% to $66.48. Etsy announced plans to transfer the listing of its common stock to the NYSE from Nasdaq. Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) was down, falling 34% to $4.1002.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.2% to $62.71 while gold traded up 0.7% at $3,881.10.

Silver traded down 0.2% to $46.905 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.7% to $4.8580.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.20%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.79%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.28%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.31% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.20% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.25%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.87%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.52% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.12%.

Economics

The Dallas Fed’s general business activity index fell 12 points to a reading of -5.6 in September.

U.S. job openings rose by 19,000 to 7.227 million in August, from a revised 7.208 million reading in the previous month.

The Chicago Business Barometer declined to 40.6 in September from 41.5 in the previous month, compared to market expectations of 43.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 1.8% year-over-year in July.

The FHFA house price index declined by 0.1% from the previous month in July.

Photo via Shutterstock