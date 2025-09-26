Jim Cramer Says This Financial Stock Is A 'Total Spec,' Likes Dutch Bros,

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he likes Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). He recommended buying some now and then buying some of the stock in the $40s.

On Sept. 24, RBC Capital analyst Logan Reich reiterated Dutch Bros with an Outperform and maintained a price target of $85.

American Bitcoin Corp (NASDAQ: ABTC) is a “total spec,” Cramer said.

As per the recent news, American Bitcoin, on Thursday, named KPMG as new auditor.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) has been a “bad stock. We need to see something good before I tell you I would put any money in it,” Cramer said.

On the earnings front, Recursion reported second-quarter revenue of $19.22 million on August 5, beating analyst estimates of $16.23 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a second-quarter loss of 41 cents per share, missing forecasts for a loss of 34 cents per share.

Cramer said he needs to see a bounce in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG).

On Sept. 19, Barclays analyst William Grippin initiated coverage on Republic Services with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $240.

Price Action:

Dutch Bros shares fell 1.4% to settle at $53.36 on Thursday.

American Bitcoin shares fell 4.3% to close at $6.69.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares declined 5.1% to settle at $4.63 on Thursday.

Republic Services shares fell 0.2% to close at $226.86 during the session.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock