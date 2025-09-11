Dow Surges 1%; US Inflation Rate Accelerates

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 450 points on Thursday.
Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.02% to 45,957.00 while the NASDAQ rose 0.38% to 21,969.16. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.51% to 6,565.62.
Check This Out: Adobe Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Materials shares jumped by 1.1% on Thursday.
In trading on Thursday, communication services stocks fell by 0.1%.
Top Headline
In August 2025, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9% from a year earlier, matching expectations but marking the highest level since January.
On a monthly basis, inflation accelerated to 0.4% from July’s 0.2%, overshooting forecasts for a 0.3% increase. Excluding volatile food and energy categories, core CPI held steady at 3.1% year-over-year — exactly in line with expectations but still uncomfortably above the Fed’s 2% goal. Core prices rose 0.3% month-over-month.
Equities Trading UP
- MOGU Inc. MOGU shares shot up 110% to $5.24 after the company approved a strategic allocation of up to $20 million of corporate assets to digital currencies.
- Shares of Primega Group Holdings Limited ZDAI got a boost, surging 94% to $0.8064. Primega Group Holdings announces approval of name change to “DirectBooking Technology Co., Ltd.” at extraordinary general meeting.
- Vince Holding Corp. VNCE shares were also up, gaining 94% to $3.2246 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Robin Energy Ltd. RBNE shares dropped 40% to $1.39 after the company announced a $7.5 million public offering of 5,769,230 shares at $1.30 per share.
- Shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG were down 35% to $2.60.
- Classover Holdings, Inc. KIDZ was down, falling 28% to $1.54.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 1.1% to $62.99 while gold traded down 0.7% at $3,656.20.
Silver traded down 0.2% to $41.515 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.6115.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.2% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.8% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.22%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.43%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.65% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.15%.
Economics
- In August 2025, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9% from a year earlier, matching expectations but marking the highest level since January.
- Initial jobless claims climbed by 27,000 from the previous week to 263,000 in the first week of September.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.