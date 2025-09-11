Kroger, Adobe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Kroger Co. KR to report quarterly earnings at 99 cents per share on revenue of $34.10 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Kroger shares gained 0.7% to $67.51 in after-hours trading.

Aviat Networks Inc. AVNW posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Aviat Networks reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 47 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $115.340 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $114.667 million. Aviat Networks shares gained 4.7% to $23.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting RH RH to post quarterly earnings of $3.20 per share on revenue of $904.64 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. RH shares gained 0.4% to $229.90 in after-hours trading.

Oxford Industries Inc OXM reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance above estimates. Oxford Industries reported quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.18. Quarterly revenue came in $403.14 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $410.850 million. Oxford Industries shares jumped 16.7% to $47.16 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. ADBE to post quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares rose 0.4% to $351.45 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock