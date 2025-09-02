Nasdaq
September 2, 2025 10:16 AM 2 min read

Nasdaq Down 1%; Signet Jewelers Earnings Top Views

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 1% on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.64% to 45,255.26 while the NASDAQ fell 1.04% to 21,232.05. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.87% to 6,404.13.

Check This Out: Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 0.3% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 1.3%.

Top Headline

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.23 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.53 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • HWH International Inc. HWH shares shot up 182% to $4.09.
  • Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc CARM got a boost, surging 110% to $0.4513 after the company announced it will receive a $5 million investment from Ocugen as part of a merger with Ocugen’s subsidiary OrthoCelix.
  • Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. MLYS shares were also up, gaining 80% to $27.84.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • CleanCore Solutions, Inc. ZONE shares dropped 58% to $2.9138 after the company announced a $175,000,420 PIPE agreement for offer and sale of 175,000,420 pre-funded warrants.
  • Shares of Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET were down 54% to $0.8100.
  • Celularity Inc. CELU was down, falling 42% to $2.2250. Celularity received Nasdaq notification regarding Form 10-Q.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.8% to $65.80 while gold traded up 1.3% at $3,560.80.

Silver traded up 2.2% to $41.615 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.3% to $4.5755.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 1.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.4%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.5%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 1.5% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.3% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.29%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.47%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.45% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.26%.

Economics

  • The S&P Global manufacturing PMI came in at 53.0 in August, compared to the preliminary reading of 53.3 and versus 49.8 in July.
  • U.S. construction spending declined by 0.1% month-over-month to an annual rate of $2,139.1 billion in July.
  • The ISM manufacturing PMI rose to 48.7 in August compared to 48.0 in the previous month, but came in short of market estimates of 49.0.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CARM Logo
CARMCARISMA Therapeutics Inc
$0.406088.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
3.62
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
34.21
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CELU Logo
CELUCelularity Inc
$2.36-40.1%
CJET Logo
CJETChijet Motor Co Inc
$0.7880-55.2%
HWH Logo
HWHHWH International Inc
$3.63152.1%
MLYS Logo
MLYSMineralys Therapeutics Inc
$29.0087.3%
SIG Logo
SIGSignet Jewelers Ltd
$89.341.47%
ZONE Logo
ZONECleanCore Solutions Inc
$2.83-58.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved