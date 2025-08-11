August 11, 2025 9:50 AM 2 min read

US Stocks Mixed; Owens & Minor Posts Downbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite declining around 0.2% on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.18% to 44,260.37 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 21,410.95. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 6,390.05.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 0.8% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, information technology stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI reported worse-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Monday.

Owens & Minor posted adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share, missing market estimates of 27 cents per share.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Equillium, Inc. EQ shares shot up 92% to $0.9520 after the company announced up to $50 million in financing through a securities purchase agreement with investors to advance EQ504.
  • Shares of Entero Therapeutics, Inc. ENTO got a boost, surging 71% to $0.6236. Entero Therapeutics secured $3 million through pre-funded and common warrants.
  • International Money Express, Inc. IMXI shares were also up, gaining 63% to $15.09 after Western Union announced plans to acquire Intermex for $500 million. Intermex also posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • VSee Health, Inc. VSEE shares dropped 43% to $0.7405.
  • Shares of Thumzup Media Corporation TZUP were down 35% to $10.03 after the company announced the pricing of $50 million confidentially marketed public offering at $10 per share.
  • Safety Shot, Inc. SHOT was down, falling 33% to $0.7688 after the company announced a strategic alliance with the BONK founding contributors to deeply integrate the Company with the BONK ecosystem.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $64.22 while gold traded down 2.3% at $3,410.70.

Silver traded down 1.6% to $37.925 on Monday, while copper fell 0.4% to $4.4535.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.4% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.3% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.19%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.34% and India's BSE Sensex surging 0.93%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

