Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points; Coca-Cola Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.10% to 44,368.23 while the NASDAQ fell 0.63% to 20,841.21. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.18% to 6,294.19.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares jumped by 1.2% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks dipped by 0.9%.

Top Headline

The Coca-Cola Company KO on Tuesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

The food and beverage giant reported adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, beating the consensus of 83 cents. Net revenues grew 1% to $12.50 billion, almost in line with the consensus of $12.54 billion, and organic revenues grew 5%.

Equities Trading UP



Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO shares shot up 95% to $8.30 after the company announced a non-binding term sheet outlining a partnership with a green energy technologies entity, which will invest €30 million in capital over four years.

shares shot up 95% to $8.30 after the company announced a non-binding term sheet outlining a partnership with a green energy technologies entity, which will invest €30 million in capital over four years. Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP got a boost, surging 50% to $463.24 after the company reported strong financial results for the second quarter and raised its full-year guidance.

got a boost, surging 50% to $463.24 after the company reported strong financial results for the second quarter and raised its full-year guidance. Kohl’s Corporation KSS shares were also up, gaining 32% to $13.78 amid mentions of the stock on social media.

Equities Trading DOWN

Replimune Group, Inc. REPL shares dropped 74% to $3.17 after the company announced it received an FDA complete response letter for RP1 BLA in advanced melanoma.

shares dropped 74% to $3.17 after the company announced it received an FDA complete response letter for RP1 BLA in advanced melanoma. Shares of Oriental Rise Holdings Limited ORIS were down 67% to $0.1567 after the company announced a $6.9 million public offering.

were down 67% to $0.1567 after the company announced a $6.9 million public offering. reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE was down, falling 46% to $0.46 after the company announced a $5 million registered direct offering.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.5% to $66.20 while gold traded up 0.7% at $3,429.70.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $39.305 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.6% to $5.6715.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.48%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.35%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.07%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 1.29% and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.80% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.11%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.54%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.62% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.02%.

Economics

Redbook Index in the US rose by 5.1% year-over-year in the week ending July 19.

The composite manufacturing index in the US Fifth District declined by 12 points to a reading of -20 in July, recording the lowest level in ten months.

