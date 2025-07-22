July 22, 2025 12:45 PM 3 min read

Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points; Coca-Cola Posts Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.10% to 44,368.23 while the NASDAQ fell 0.63% to 20,841.21. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.18% to 6,294.19.

Check This Out: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 1.2% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks dipped by 0.9%.

Top Headline

The Coca-Cola Company KO on Tuesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

The food and beverage giant reported adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, beating the consensus of 83 cents. Net revenues grew 1% to $12.50 billion, almost in line with the consensus of $12.54 billion, and organic revenues grew 5%.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO shares shot up 95% to $8.30 after the company announced a non-binding term sheet outlining a partnership with a green energy technologies entity, which will invest €30 million in capital over four years.
  • Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP got a boost, surging 50% to $463.24 after the company reported strong financial results for the second quarter and raised its full-year guidance.
  • Kohl’s Corporation KSS shares were also up, gaining 32% to $13.78 amid mentions of the stock on social media.

Equities Trading DOWN

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • Replimune Group, Inc. REPL shares dropped 74% to $3.17 after the company announced it received an FDA complete response letter for RP1 BLA in advanced melanoma.
  • Shares of Oriental Rise Holdings Limited ORIS were down 67% to $0.1567 after the company announced a $6.9 million public offering.
  • reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE was down, falling 46% to $0.46 after the company announced a $5 million registered direct offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.5% to $66.20 while gold traded up 0.7% at $3,429.70.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $39.305 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.6% to $5.6715.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.48%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.35%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.07%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 1.29% and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.80% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.11%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.54%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.62% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.02%.

Economics

  • Redbook Index in the US rose by 5.1% year-over-year in the week ending July 19.
  • The composite manufacturing index in the US Fifth District declined by 12 points to a reading of -20 in July, recording the lowest level in ten months.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AIRE Logo
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.4628-45.5%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
7.77
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
12.11
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HTOO Logo
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$7.2268.7%
KO Logo
KOCoca-Cola Co
$69.59-0.68%
KSS Logo
KSSKohl's Corp
$14.2036.2%
MEDP Logo
MEDPMedpace Holdings Inc
$473.1753.2%
ORIS Logo
ORISOriental Rise Holdings Ltd
$0.1580-66.2%
REPL Logo
REPLReplimune Group Inc
$3.00-75.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved