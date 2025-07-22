July 22, 2025 6:37 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Consumer Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In July

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc BNED

  • On July 18, Barnes & Noble Education filed notification of late filing. The company's stock fell around 21% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $7.90.
  • RSI Value: 18.8
  • BNED Price Action: Shares of Barnes & Noble Education fell 21% to close at $8.87 on Monday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 22.60 Momentum score with Value at 82.42.

Wendy’s Co WEN      

  • On July 18, B of A Securities analyst Gregory Francfort maintained Wendy’s with a Buy and lowered the price target from $13 to $11. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $10.30.
  • RSI Value: 29.4
  • WEN Price Action: Shares of Wendy’s fell 1.4% to close at $10.32 on Monday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in WEN stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp EDU

  • New Oriental will report fourth quarter financial results on July 30. The company's stock fell around 9% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $40.66.
  • RSI Value: 28.6
  • EDU Ltd Price Action: Shares of New Oriental Education dipped 6.6% to close at $46.73 on Monday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in EDU shares.

