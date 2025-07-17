Gold Moves Lower; Lucid Group Shares Jump

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 150 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.28% to 44,380.09 while the NASDAQ rose 0.82% to 20,900.38. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.41% to 6,289.19.

Check This Out: Top 2 Defensive Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 0.7% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, health care stocks dipped by 0.8%.

Top Headline

GE Aerospace GE reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results.

GE posted adjusted revenue of $10.2 billion, up 23% year over year (YoY), and GAAP revenue of $11.02 billion, a 21% increase, both topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $1.66 (+38% YoY), beating the consensus of $1.41.

GE Aerospace now expects 2025 adjusted revenue growth in mid-teens (prior low double digits) and adjusted EPS of $5.60 to $5.80 (prior $5.10 to $5.45) vs. the $5.57 consensus.

Equities Trading UP



Volcon, Inc. VLCN shares shot up 204% to $28.07 after the company announced a $500 million private placement and said it plans to use at least 95% of the proceeds to acquire Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.

shares shot up 204% to $28.07 after the company announced a $500 million private placement and said it plans to use at least 95% of the proceeds to acquire Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. LCID got a boost, surging 30% to $2.9850 after the company, Nuro, and Uber announced a global robotaxi program developed for the Uber ride-hailing platform.

got a boost, surging 30% to $2.9850 after the company, Nuro, and Uber announced a global robotaxi program developed for the Uber ride-hailing platform. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI shares were also up, gaining 17% to $102.17 as the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

Equities Trading DOWN

LQR House Inc. YHC shares dropped 42% to $6.22 amid reports that the company and its board were named in a lawsuit regarding the breach of fiduciary duty.

shares dropped 42% to $6.22 amid reports that the company and its board were named in a lawsuit regarding the breach of fiduciary duty. Shares of Pitanium Limited PTNM were down 38% to $8.31.

were down 38% to $8.31. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. GAME was down, falling 29% to $1.6393 after the company announced a $70 million public offering.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $66.56 while gold traded down 0.7% at $3,335.60.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $38.070 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.9% to $5.4780.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 climbed 0.82%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.70%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.52%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.13% and France's CAC 40 gained 1.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.60%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.08%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.37% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.45%.

Economics

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 33 in July from 32 in the previous month, matching market estimates.

U.S. business inventories came in unchanged month-over-month for May.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index climbed to 15.9 in July, hitting its highest level since February.

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 7,000 from the previous week to 221,000 in the recent week, compared to market expectations of 235,000.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% month-over-month in June, topping market expectations of a 0.1% increase.

U.S. export prices increased 0.5% month-over-month in June, while import prices rose 0.1% in June.

U.S. natural gas stocks rose by 46 billion cubic feet for the week ending July 11.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock