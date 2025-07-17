Gold Moves Lower; Lucid Group Shares Jump

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 150 points on Thursday.
The Dow traded up 0.28% to 44,380.09 while the NASDAQ rose 0.82% to 20,900.38. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.41% to 6,289.19.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Information technology shares jumped by 0.7% on Thursday.
In trading on Thursday, health care stocks dipped by 0.8%.
Top Headline
GE Aerospace GE reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results.
GE posted adjusted revenue of $10.2 billion, up 23% year over year (YoY), and GAAP revenue of $11.02 billion, a 21% increase, both topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $1.66 (+38% YoY), beating the consensus of $1.41.
GE Aerospace now expects 2025 adjusted revenue growth in mid-teens (prior low double digits) and adjusted EPS of $5.60 to $5.80 (prior $5.10 to $5.45) vs. the $5.57 consensus.
Equities Trading UP
- Volcon, Inc. VLCN shares shot up 204% to $28.07 after the company announced a $500 million private placement and said it plans to use at least 95% of the proceeds to acquire Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.
- Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. LCID got a boost, surging 30% to $2.9850 after the company, Nuro, and Uber announced a global robotaxi program developed for the Uber ride-hailing platform.
- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI shares were also up, gaining 17% to $102.17 as the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Wednesday.
Equities Trading DOWN
- LQR House Inc. YHC shares dropped 42% to $6.22 amid reports that the company and its board were named in a lawsuit regarding the breach of fiduciary duty.
- Shares of Pitanium Limited PTNM were down 38% to $8.31.
- GameSquare Holdings, Inc. GAME was down, falling 29% to $1.6393 after the company announced a $70 million public offering.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $66.56 while gold traded down 0.7% at $3,335.60.
Silver traded down 0.1% to $38.070 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.9% to $5.4780.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 climbed 0.82%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.70%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.52%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.13% and France's CAC 40 gained 1.1% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.60%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.08%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.37% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.45%.
Economics
- The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 33 in July from 32 in the previous month, matching market estimates.
- U.S. business inventories came in unchanged month-over-month for May.
- The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index climbed to 15.9 in July, hitting its highest level since February.
- U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 7,000 from the previous week to 221,000 in the recent week, compared to market expectations of 235,000.
- U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% month-over-month in June, topping market expectations of a 0.1% increase.
- U.S. export prices increased 0.5% month-over-month in June, while import prices rose 0.1% in June.
- U.S. natural gas stocks rose by 46 billion cubic feet for the week ending July 11.
