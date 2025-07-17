July 17, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

This Starbucks Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi downgraded Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK from Outperform to Neutral and announced a $105 price target. Crown Holdings shares closed at $106.37 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar downgraded Quanta Services, Inc. PWR from Outperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $352 to $400. Quanta Services shares closed at $389.12 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst David Motemaden downgraded the rating for The Progressive Corporation PGR from Outperform to In-Line and announced a $275 price target. Progressive shares closed at $246.46 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Andy Barish downgraded the rating for Starbucks Corporation SBUX from Hold to Underperform and maintained the price target of $76. Starbucks shares closed at $92.51 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee downgraded Teradyne, Inc. TER from Overweight to Neutral but raised the price target from $88 to $102. Teradyne shares closed at $91.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

