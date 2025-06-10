June 10, 2025 10:00 AM 2 min read

US Stocks Mixed; JM Smucker Shares Plunge After Q4 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.01% to 42,759.34 while the NASDAQ gained 0.11% to 19,612.49. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 6,014.60.

Check This Out: Top 2 Tech And Telecom Stocks You May Want To Dump In Q2

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1.3% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, financial stocks fell by 0.1%.

Top Headline

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company SJM fell around 10% on Tuesday after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

JM Smucker reported quarterly earnings of $2.31 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.24 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.14 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.18 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. CARM shares shot up 301% to $0.91.
  • Shares of NuCana plc NCNA got a boost, surging 127% to $0.1730.
  • Evogene Ltd. EVGN shares were also up, gaining 76% to $1.99. Evogene announced completion of first-in-class foundation model for generative molecule design, developed in collaboration with Google Cloud.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.
  • Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.
  • Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth.
Share Price: $0.80
Min. Investment: $1,000
Valuation: $3.5B
  • Ohmyhome Limited OMH shares dropped 40% to $1.45.
  • Shares of Baiya International Group Inc. BIYA were down 31% to $2.73.
  • WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS was down, falling 27% to $0.0865.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.6% to $65.68 while gold traded up 0.4% at $3,368.60.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $36.795 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.9185.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.5%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.4% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.32%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.08%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 0.44% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.07%.

Economics

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose to 98.8 in May from 95.8 in April and topping market estimates of 95.9.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BIYA Logo
BIYABaiya International Group Inc
$2.76-30.5%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
3.33
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CARM Logo
CARMCARISMA Therapeutics Inc
$0.9542320.7%
EVGN Logo
EVGNEvogene Ltd
$2.0278.8%
NCNA Logo
NCNANuCana PLC
$0.1546102.9%
OMH Logo
OMHOhmyhome Ltd
$1.45-39.8%
SJM Logo
SJMJM Smucker Co
$100.11-10.5%
WLGS Logo
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.0861-27.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved