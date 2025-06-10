US Stocks Mixed; JM Smucker Shares Plunge After Q4 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.
The Dow traded down 0.01% to 42,759.34 while the NASDAQ gained 0.11% to 19,612.49. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 6,014.60.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped by 1.3% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, financial stocks fell by 0.1%.
Top Headline
Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company SJM fell around 10% on Tuesday after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
JM Smucker reported quarterly earnings of $2.31 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.24 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.14 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.18 billion.
Equities Trading UP
- Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. CARM shares shot up 301% to $0.91.
- Shares of NuCana plc NCNA got a boost, surging 127% to $0.1730.
- Evogene Ltd. EVGN shares were also up, gaining 76% to $1.99. Evogene announced completion of first-in-class foundation model for generative molecule design, developed in collaboration with Google Cloud.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Ohmyhome Limited OMH shares dropped 40% to $1.45.
- Shares of Baiya International Group Inc. BIYA were down 31% to $2.73.
- WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS was down, falling 27% to $0.0865.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.6% to $65.68 while gold traded up 0.4% at $3,368.60.
Silver traded down 0.1% to $36.795 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.9185.
Euro zone
European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.5%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.4% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.1% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.32%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.08%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 0.44% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.07%.
Economics
The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose to 98.8 in May from 95.8 in April and topping market estimates of 95.9.
