Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) stock rose Monday after the payments technology provider announced two separate partnerships with Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) aimed at advancing agentic commerce capabilities for merchants.

Expanded Mastercard Partnership

Fiserv said it has deepened its relationship with Mastercard to help scale agentic commerce solutions.

Fiserv will be among the first major payment processors to scale Mastercard’s Agent Pay Acceptance Framework, enhancing secure, intelligent, and interoperable AI-driven payments for merchants.

Under the expanded partnership, Fiserv will integrate with Mastercard’s Secure Card on File solution as a network token requestor for merchants and partners, using Mastercard’s tokenization technology to enable secure and seamless transactions.

Fiserv will implement Mastercard’s Agent Pay Acceptance Framework, providing a secure, scalable system for AI agents to transact for customers with tokenization, strong authentication, fraud protection, and governance.

The partnership also equips merchants with tools and insights to control customer relationships while tapping new revenue opportunities in agentic commerce.

Chiro Aikat, Co-President, U.S., Mastercard, stated, “These technologies simplify transactions, reduce friction, and enable businesses to deliver faster, more personalized experiences. By working with Fiserv, we’re making it easier for merchants to embrace these innovations in ways that add trust, speed and confidence.”

Visa Partnership

Separately, Fiserv penned a strategic partnership with Visa to integrate Visa Intelligent Commerce and deploy the Trusted Agent Protocol within Fiserv’s agentic ecosystem.

This collaboration enables merchants to engage in Agentic Commerce, where AI-driven agents assist consumers in discovering, comparing, and purchasing products.

By combining Visa’s authentication and agentic commerce tools with Fiserv’s broad merchant network, the partnership provides the secure infrastructure and trust merchants need to succeed in an increasingly automated commerce landscape.

Visa said its Intelligent Commerce platform and Trusted Agent Protocol are designed to embed trust across every layer of the agentic commerce experience, with partnerships such as Fiserv playing a key role in scaling secure, innovative solutions globally for merchants and consumers.

FISV Price Action: Fiserv shares were up 1.43% at $68.90 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $69.43, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock