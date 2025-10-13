Meta, Oracle Tap NVIDIA's Spectrum-X For AI Data Centers

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced on Monday that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) will enhance their AI data center networks using NVIDIA's Spectrum-X Ethernet switches.

The companies are standardizing on NVIDIA's open, accelerated networking architecture to improve scalability, increase AI training efficiency, and speed up insights across large-scale workloads.

NVIDIA said that Oracle will build giga-scale AI factories powered by its Vera Rubin architecture and interconnected using Spectrum-X Ethernet technology.

NVIDIA said in the press release that Meta will integrate Spectrum Ethernet switches into its Facebook Open Switching System (FBOSS) to enhance management of large-scale networks.

The integration will accelerate AI deployments, boost training efficiency, and reduce time to insights.

NVIDIA's Spectrum-X Ethernet platform, which comprises Spectrum-X Ethernet switches and SuperNICs, is the first Ethernet solution purpose-built for artificial intelligence. Designed for the trillion-parameter model era, Spectrum-X enables hyperscalers to interconnect millions of GPUs with greater efficiency and scale.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, stated, "Trillion-parameter models are transforming data centers into giga-scale AI factories, and industry leaders like Meta and Oracle are standardizing on Spectrum-X Ethernet to drive this industrial revolution."

"Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is designed from the ground up for AI workloads, and our partnership with NVIDIA extends that AI leadership." said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

"Meta's next-generation AI infrastructure requires open and efficient networking at a scale the industry has never seen before." said Gaya Nagarajan, vice president of networking engineering at Meta.

Spectrum-X Ethernet platform has achieved record-setting efficiency, enabling the world's largest AI supercomputer to reach 95% data throughput using its advanced congestion-control technology, the company mentioned.

The company stated that conventional off-the-shelf Ethernet networks typically experience thousands of flow collisions at scale, limiting throughput to about 60%.

Spectrum-XGS Ethernet technology, part of the Spectrum-X networking platform, delivers a significant leap in AI networking efficiency, marking a breakthrough in both performance and economics.

The system enables scale-across capabilities, connecting data centers across cities, countries, and continents to form giga-scale AI super-factories.

Built on NVIDIA's full-stack architecture, spanning GPUs, CPUs, NVLink interconnects, and software, Spectrum-X integrates advanced congestion control, adaptive routing, and AI-driven telemetry to ensure efficient, predictable performance for large-scale AI training and inference workloads.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 2.73% at $188.15 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $195.62, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Below the Sky via Shutterstock