'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Says Tesla Haters Suffer From 'Common' Delusions: 'TSLAQ' Community Will Require 'Lifelong Institutionalization'

Investor Martin Shkreli, popularly referred to as the “Pharma Bro,” has once again criticized investors who are bearish on Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), even comparing their bets against the electric vehicle giant to several common psychiatric delusions.

‘TSLAQ’ Community Has Lost Its Mind

On Sunday, in a post on X, Shkreli discussed TSLAQ, an international community of anonymous short-sellers who believe Tesla is a fraudulent company that will eventually crash.

“This week I learned that there is a community called ‘TSLAQ' who thinks Tesla is a fraud,” Shkreli said, adding that the group primarily consists of “a bunch of failed Wall Streeters who obviously lost their mind.” He goes on to state that as a short-seller himself, he can “explain this phenomenon through psychiatry.”

Shkreli highlights Tesla’s monumental rise, “from $15m in revenue to $98B in the last 16 years,” which he said represented a compounded annual growth rate of 67%, while highlighting that “Tesla sells millions of vehicles annually,” showing that it is clearly not a “fraud.”

He said that “mental health problems have been increasing globally,” adding that there are several “common, specific delusions” that would surprise people, before going on to list several such delusions in his post.

He concluded by saying that patients with such delusions will “sadly will often require lifelong institutionalization.”

Elon Musk ‘Won, It’s Over’

Shkreli, who is known for shorting individual stocks and entire sectors, surprised his followers a week ago with a rare bullish take on Tesla, when he first spoke against the people betting against the company.

“I don’t understand ‘$TSLAQ.’ Guy is the richest man in the world. He won. It’s over. He’s more successful with his 2nd, 3rd and 4th largest companies than you will ever be,” he said in a post on X.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, too, has come out against short-sellers betting against the company, warning them that “If they don’t exit their short position before Tesla reaches autonomy at scale, they will be obliterated.”

Shares of Tesla were down 5.06% on Friday, closing at $413.49, but are currently up 1.42% in overnight trade. According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, the stock scores high on Momentum and Growth, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

