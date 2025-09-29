Emma Walmsley To Step Down As GSK CEO After Nine Years, Luke Miels To Lead Starting January 2026

GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) appointed Luke Miels as the CEO Designate of GSK. He will assume full responsibility as CEO and join the Board on January 1, 2026.

Luke will succeed the current CEO, Dame Emma Walmsley.

He joined GSK in 2017 and is currently Chief Commercial Officer, with worldwide responsibility for medicines and vaccines.

He has been instrumental in building GSK’s specialty medicines portfolio, notably in oncology and respiratory.

Luke has previously worked at senior levels in the US, Europe, and Asia, at AstraZeneca, Roche, and Sanofi-Aventis, before joining GSK.

GSK, in a press release on Monday, said the company is now performing to a new standard, with clear outlooks for long-term growth, including total sales expectations of more than 40 billion pounds ($53.76 billion) by 2031, and 2026 marks the start of a pivotal new phase for GSK to deliver these outlooks.

“2026 is a pivotal year for GSK to define its path for the decade ahead, and I believe the right moment for new leadership,” said Walmsley, who will step down on December 31, 2025. She will remain with the business until her notice period ends on 30 September 2026.

“In addition, given the potential impact to GSK’s operating environment arising from geopolitics and new technologies, the Board has asked Emma to support the company and the new CEO on these matters,” GSK stated on Monday.

Since becoming CEO in 2017, Walmsley has led GSK's spinoff of Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) and shifted focus to oncology and infectious diseases to offset looming patent losses and revenue declines by 2030. Reuters noted that investor confidence has lagged amid doubts over the strength of GSK's drug pipeline.

