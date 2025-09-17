GSK To Pour $30 Billion Into US R&D, Manufacturing Over Five Years

GSK plc GSK on Wednesday announced plans to invest $30 billion across the United States in research and development and supply chain infrastructure over the next five years.

The update includes a new $1.2 billion investment that comprises:

Construction of an additional new biologics flex factory at Upper Merion, Pennsylvania, to deliver new medicines for respiratory disease (COPD, asthma) and cancer (haematological, gynaecological, lung and other solid tumours). Construction is planned to commence in 2026.

GSK is introducing new AI and advanced digital technology capabilities across its existing five manufacturing sites.

New drug substance manufacturing capabilities.

New and enhanced device and auto-injector capabilities and assembly.

Commenting on President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom and today’s announcement, GSK CEO Emma Walmsley said, “Here in the U.K., we continue to invest in a significant manufacturing base and more than £1.5 billion in R&D every year.”

The $30 billion investment in the U.S. includes capital investments across GSK’s U.S. supply chain, as well as increased investment in R&D drug discovery and development and clinical trial activity, with the U.S.

The announcement means GSK has committed new investments of approximately $2 billion in U.S. manufacturing over the last 12 months.

In October 2024, construction began on a new $800 million facility at GSK’s Marietta, Pennsylvania site, doubling the size and capacity of the site.

Last year, GSK’s global supply chain network delivered 1.7 billion packs of medicines and over 400 million vaccine doses to help towards our goal of positively impacting the health of 2.5 billion people by the end of 2030.

In July, Chinese biotech company Hengrui Pharma partnered with GSK to develop up to 12 medicines that are expected to provide GSK with significant new growth opportunities beyond 2031.

On Tuesday, Eli Lilly and Co. LLY announced its plans to build a $5 billion manufacturing facility just west of Richmond, Virginia, in Goochland County.

The new facility will be Eli Lilly's first fully integrated site dedicated to both active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and drug products, supporting its growing bioconjugate platform and monoclonal antibody portfolio.

GSK Price Action: GSK shares were up 0.62% at $40.29 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $31.71 to $43.62, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by HJBC via Shutterstock