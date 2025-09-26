Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) announced two significant aircraft deals this week, securing new commitments from Norwegian Group and Turkish Airlines as both carriers expand their fleets and improve efficiency.

Norwegian confirmed an order for 30 737-8 jets, its first direct purchase from Boeing since 2017. The deal boosts the airline’s 737 MAX backlog to 80 aircraft and supports its goal of maintaining one of Europe’s most modern fleets.

“This milestone aircraft order is on attractive terms and secures our fleet growth in a way that supports our planned growth and sustainability targets,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian. “These aircraft will not only lower emissions but also provide our customers with an even better travel experience.”

Boeing Senior Vice President Brad McMullen said the agreement positions Norwegian to strengthen its presence in Scandinavia and expand across Europe.

Separately, Turkish Airlines placed its largest widebody order with a deal for up to 75 787 Dreamliners, including 35 787-9s, 15 787-10s, and options for 25 more. The carrier also announced plans to purchase as many as 150 additional 737 MAX aircraft, which would mark its biggest single-aisle order.

“This landmark agreement represents much more than a fleet growth. It is a reflection of our leadership in the industry as well as our dedication to innovation and operational excellence,” said Prof. Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope said the order underscores the airline’s confidence in the 787 and 737 MAX programs. Boeing highlighted its 80-year partnership with Türkiye, where it has invested $2 billion in supply chain development and supported nearly 5,000 jobs.

Boeing also recently expanded into advanced technology partnerships, teaming up with Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) to accelerate AI in defense and space operations, part of its broader strategy to integrate software and analytics across commercial and military sectors.

