Palantir, Boeing Join Forces To Accelerate AI In Defense And Space Units: 'America's Enemies Aren't Slowing Down...'

Boeing Co. BA has announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR to integrate the latter’s AI solutions platform across Boeing’s defense and space unit.

Palantir AI Leveraged By Boeing Defense For Military Data Analytics

Boeing’s defense and space unit, Boeing Defense Systems (BDS), will utilize Palantir’s AI tools to standardize data analytics across its production lines and support classified projects for sensitive military missions, the companies jointly announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, BDS has engaged Palantir to deliver AI expertise for several undisclosed, classified projects aimed at supporting military customers' most sensitive missions.

Boeing Defense Systems is responsible for the production of military aircraft, helicopters, satellites, spacecraft, missiles, and weapons.

Mike Gallagher, Palantir’s Head of Defense, said, “This partnership will turbocharge production and innovation…America’s enemies aren’t slowing down and neither can we.”

Boeing Deal Could Strengthen Palantir's Position

This partnership comes at a time when Boeing is expanding its deal pipeline with major jet purchases eyed by Kazakhstan, Turkey, and China. This collaboration with Palantir could further strengthen Boeing’s position in the aerospace and defense market.

At the same time, BofA kept a Buy rating on Palantir and raised its price target to $215, citing AI-driven growth and international expansion. The update follows Palantir's first billion-dollar U.K. deal with the Ministry of Defence, marking a major step in its global defense analytics strategy.

On the other hand, Palantir’s recent rally has drawn comparisons to Cisco’s dot-com setup, raising questions about its valuation. Meanwhile, the company’s dominance in defense has been challenged by Salesforce‘s CRM new national security division, Missionforce. This collaboration with Boeing could help Palantir maintain its competitive edge in the defense sector.

