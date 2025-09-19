Ford Motor Company F has issued a recall of 101,944 Taurus sedans in the United States, citing a defect that could cause B-pillar door trim on the driver and passenger sides to detach while driving, creating a potential hazard.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall covers 101,944 Ford Taurus vehicles from model years 2016 through 2019. The agency said Ford reported that trim pieces on the driver and front passenger doors may not adhere properly due to an assembly process change.

The affected vehicles were built at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant between July 25, 2016, and March 1, 2019. Ford stopped using hand rollers in 2016 during the installation of B-pillar trim appliques, which led to incomplete adhesion of the parts.

NHTSA said customers might notice the trim separating at the top of the doors or hear wind and rattling noises while driving.

Dealers will inspect the trim and repair or replace it free of charge. Ford expects to send interim letters to owners starting September 22, 2025, warning of the safety risk.

NHTSA said the company will issue additional letters in December when a permanent remedy becomes available. Ford assigned recall number 25S91 and directed owners to contact customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Recently, Ford disclosed another major recall impacting approximately 1,456,417 vehicles in the United States due to defective rearview cameras that may display distorted, inverted, or blank images, raising the risk of collisions. The affected models span 2015 to 2019, including Lincoln MKC, Mustang, F-Series trucks, Transit vans, Econoline, Expedition, Edge, Ranger, and Lincoln Navigator.

Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into an estimated 174,290 Tesla Inc TSLA Model Y crossover SUVs over faulty electronic door handles after owners reported being unable to re-enter their vehicles, with some parents breaking windows to rescue children trapped inside.

Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 0.17% to $11.76 premarket at last check Friday.

