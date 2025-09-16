Colgate Agrees To Show Safe Toothpaste Amounts For Kids After Legal Pressure

Attorney General Ken Paxton has reached an agreement with Colgate-Palmolive Company CL, addressing concerns over misleading toothpaste packaging and advertising aimed at children.

The agreement announced on Monday requires the company to update its marketing for fluoride toothpaste products intended for kids under six, ensuring that images on packaging and promotions show only a "pea-sized" amount of toothpaste.

The investigation began after Paxton raised concerns that toothpaste brands were depicting excessive amounts of toothpaste. He argues that the imagery potentially encourages unsafe use among young children.

Colgate subsequently agreed to change its packaging and marketing for its Colgate, Tom's of Maine, and hello brands.

These changes will be implemented wherever images of toothpaste on a toothbrush are shown.

Also Read: Colgate-Palmolive’s Outlook Remains Cautious As Restructuring Plans Take Shape

The written instructions on Colgate's product labels, which align with FDA guidelines, will remain unchanged. However, starting Nov. 1, the new visual guidelines will be rolled out online first, followed by updates to physical packaging.

These revisions will reflect age-appropriate toothpaste amounts that are consistent with safety recommendations.

In May, Paxton issued Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to Colgate-Palmolive and Procter & Gamble Co PG—the maker of Crest fluoride toothpaste—over allegedly misleading and unsafe marketing of their toothpaste products to parents and children.

The probe follows increasing scientific evidence that excessive fluoride exposure may harm children's health. Notably, an August 2024 meta-analysis by the National Toxicology Program linked fluoride exposure to lower IQ levels in children.

Price Action: CL stock is down 0.73% at $81.53 at the last check on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock