Why Is AbbVie Stock Trading Higher On Thursday?

AbbVie Inc. ABBV stock is trading higher on Thursday following an SEC filing that settled litigation with all generic manufacturers, which filed abbreviated new drug applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for generic versions of upadacitinib tablets, marketed by the company as Rinvoq.

Given the settlement and license agreements, which are subject to standard acceleration provisions, assuming pediatric exclusivity is granted, no generic entry for any upadacitinib tablets is expected prior to April 2037 in the United States.

Also Read: AbbVie Strikes $1.2 Billion Agreement For Next-Gen Psychedelic Depression Treatment

In the second quarter, Rinvoq sales reached $2.03 billion, an increase of 41.8% year over year (+41.2% on an operational basis).

In August, AbbVie released topline results from the second of two pivotal studies of the Phase 3 UP-AA clinical program evaluating the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib (RINVOQ; 15 mg and 30 mg, once daily) in adult and adolescent patients with severe alopecia areata (AA) with a mean baseline SALT score of 84.0 (approximately 16% scalp hair coverage).

In Study 1, both doses of upadacitinib achieved the primary endpoint, with 45.2% and 55.0% of patients treated with upadacitinib 15 mg and 30 mg, respectively, reaching 80% or more scalp hair coverage (SALT score ≤ 20) at week 24, compared to 1.5% of patients receiving placebo.

In April, the FDA approved AbbVie’s Rinvoq (upadacitinib), 15 mg, once daily, for giant cell arteritis, an inflammation of blood vessels, called arteries, in and around the scalp.

Stock Prediction For 2025 For AbbVie

Equity research analysts on and off Wall Street typically use earnings growth and fundamental research as a form of valuation and forecasting. But many in trading turn to technical analysis as a way to form predictive models for the share price trajectory.

Some investors look to trends to help forecast where they believe a stock could trade at a certain point in the future. Looking at AbbVie, an investor could assess a stock's long-term prospects using a moving average and trend line. If they believe a stock will remain above the moving average, which many feel is a bullish signal, they can extrapolate that trend into the future using a trend line. For AbbVie, the 200-day moving average sits at $190.3, according to Benzinga Pro, which is below the current price of $211.64. For more on charts and trend lines, see a description here.

Traders believe that when a stock is above its moving average, it is a generally bullish signal, and when it crosses below, it is a more negative signal. Investors could use trend lines to make an educated guess about where a stock could trade at a later date if conditions remain stable.

Price Action: ABBV stock is up 3.95% at $220 at the last check on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock