AbbVie Inc. ABBV reported second-quarter 2025 sales of $15.42 billion on Thursday, beating the consensus of $14.98 billion. Sales increased 6.6% on a reported basis or 6.5% on an operational basis. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.97, up 12.1% year over year and missing the consensus of $3.23.

Global net revenues from the immunology portfolio were $7.63 billion, up 9.5% (+9.2% on an operational basis), including-Skyrizi sales increased 62.2% (+61.8%) to $4.42 billion; Rinvoq sales reached $2.03 billion, an increase of 41.8% (+41.2%); and Humira sales fell 58.1% (-58.2%) to $1.18 billion.

Oncology portfolio generated sales of $1.68 billion, up 2.6% (+2.4%), including- Imbruvica’s net revenues were $754 million, down 9.5%; Venclexta’s revenues were $691 million, up 8.5% (+8.3%); and Elahere’s revenues were $159 million.

Neuroscience portfolio sales were $2.68 billion, up 24.2% (+24%), including-Vraylar net revenues were $900 million, up 16.3%; and Botox Therapeutic’s net revenues were $928 million, up 14.1% (+14.2%).

Outlook

AbbVie raises its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings from $11.67-$11.87 per share to $11.88-$12.08 compared to the analysts’ estimate of $12.24.

This includes an unfavorable impact of 55 cents per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the second quarter of 2025.

Key Takeaways From The Earnings Call

During the earnings call, the company provided important insights into its financial outlook and strategic positioning amid evolving market conditions.

It emphasized that its exposure to tariffs is not expected to be significantly greater than that of its industry peers. Thanks to proactive inventory management measures, the firm believes it is largely insulated from tariff-related disruptions for the remainder of the year.

For the third quarter, the company projects net revenues of approximately $15.5 billion, buoyed by an anticipated 1% favorable impact from foreign exchange fluctuations on sales growth.

The discussion also highlighted a regulatory development under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which exempts drugs with multiple orphan designations from Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) negotiations.

This exemption stands as a notable advantage for the company’s cancer therapy drug, Venclexta, potentially preserving its competitive positioning and pricing dynamics in a challenging environment.

Turning to its flagship product Humira, the company acknowledged that access within the U.S. market is expected to decline progressively throughout the latter half of 2025, as an increasing number of health plans adopt exclusionary formularies that limit the drug’s availability.

On a more optimistic note, the company conveyed strong confidence in its Parkinson’s disease portfolio. It described these assets collectively as possessing the potential to become a multi-billion-dollar growth engine over the long term, signaling an important avenue for future revenue expansion and pipeline diversification.

Rinvoq Achieves Strong Results In Severe Alopecia Areata Trial

On Wednesday, AbbVie released topline results from the first of two pivotal studies of the Phase 3 UP-AA program evaluating the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib (RINVOQ; 15 mg and 30 mg, once daily) in adult and adolescent patients with severe alopecia areata (AA) with a mean baseline SALT score of 83.8 (approximately 16% scalp hair coverage).

In Study 2, both doses of upadacitinib achieved the primary endpoint, with 44.6% and 54.3% of patients treated with upadacitinib 15 mg and 30 mg, respectively, reaching 80% or more scalp hair coverage (SALT score ≤ 20) at week 24, compared to 3.4% of patients receiving placebo.

36.0% and 47.1% of patients treated with upadacitinib 15 mg and 30 mg, respectively, reached 90% or more scalp hair coverage (SALT ≤ 10), compared to 1.4% of patients receiving placebo at week 24.

Additional key secondary endpoints that were met included the percentage of subjects with improvements in eyebrows and eyelashes, as well as the percentage of subjects with complete scalp hair coverage (SALT=0) with both doses of upadacitinib at week 24.

Price Action: ABBV stock is trading higher by 2.51% to $194.06 at last check Thursday.

