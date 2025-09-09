Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares held steady Tuesday as fresh emails and airport statements reportedly shed light on the automaker’s push to expand its ride-hailing footprint in California.

The company has approached the Bay Area’s three major airports to secure access for pickups and drop-offs, a move that would put its service in front of one of the state’s most valuable travel markets.

POLITICO obtained records showing Tesla contacted officials at San Francisco International, San Jose Mineta, and Oakland International seeking the go-ahead for on-airport operations.

The outreach offers a window into Tesla’s effort to scale ride-hail while navigating California’s layered autonomous-vehicle rules.

In summer correspondence, Tesla’s senior regulatory counsel said the company was engaging the three airports to obtain the permits required for terminal access.

Airline hubs are a coveted prize for AV and ride-hailing companies given high traffic and reliable demand, POLITICO reports.

Tesla has been signing up riders in the Bay Area since July under limited permissions while pursuing broader approvals.

POLITICO quoted SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel, who confirmed the airport received Tesla’s inquiry and began “scheduling discussions.”

Julie Jarratt of San Jose said Tesla had “inquired about obtaining a permit to operate the [transportation charter party] ride-hailing service,” but no permit has been issued and no formal application filed, POLITICO adds.

Kaley Skantz in Oakland added, “Our team has been in contact with Tesla’s Public Policy and Business Development team, but we have not yet met with them.”

Regulatory Backdrop

California agencies maintain that companies must secure specific DMV and CPUC authorizations to provide autonomous rides or charge the public, and those approvals are distinct from airport permits.

That framework complicates CEO Elon Musk’s long-running ambition for a large robotaxi fleet, even as rivals progress. Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Waymo recently won key airport access in San Jose after lengthy negotiations with local officials and labor groups.

Airport pickups would significantly expand Tesla’s rider funnel and test its ability to scale operations amid regulatory scrutiny.

According to Benzinga Pro, TSLA stock has gained over 60% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF TESL.

Price Action: TSLA shares are trading higher by 0.18% to $347.28 at last check Tuesday.

