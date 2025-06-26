Palantir Just Teamed Up To Reinvent Nuclear Power: Here's What's At Stake

Palantir Technologies PLTR announced a strategic product partnership with The Nuclear Company on Thursday to develop AI software for nuclear construction.

The Nuclear Company is leading the gigawatt-scale deployment of nuclear power across America and pioneering the modernization of nuclear construction.

The companies will co-develop and deploy the Nuclear Operating System (NOS), the first AI-driven, real-time software system built exclusively for nuclear construction.

NOS will transform the construction of nuclear reactors into a data-driven, predictable process, enabling The Nuclear Company to build plants faster and safer for less.

To be built on Palantir’s Foundry platform, NOS will simplify the construction process for The Nuclear Company.

The partnership comes as China continues to outpace the United States in new nuclear capacity, announcing 10 GW of reactors annually, while America has built just 2 GW in the last three decades.

In late May, President Donald Trump issued executive orders calling for 400 GW of nuclear reactors by 2050 to ensure America has the baseload power required to lead the world in AI. The orders also call for 10 large-scale reactors to be under construction by 2030.

According to a May report, the Trump administration has expanded Palantir’s work across the federal government. Palantir explored selling its technology to the Social Security Administration and the IRS.

Since Trump took charge, Palantir has secured more than $113 million in contracts (new and additional funds from existing). This does not include the $795 million DoD contract.

Price Action: PLTR stock is up 1.33% at $144.80 premarket at last check Thursday.

