NatWest To Overhaul Digital Banking With AWS, Accenture

NatWest Group NWG on Wednesday unveiled a five-year strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services Inc. AMZN and Accenture Plc ACN to overhaul its digital infrastructure and elevate customer experiences through cloud computing, AI, and advanced data analytics.

The initiative targets NatWest’s 20 million customers, promising smarter, more responsive services driven by enhanced data capabilities and automation. Employees will also benefit from access to modern AI tools designed to simplify internal processes and improve customer interactions.

Paul Thwaite, CEO of NatWest, said the collaboration supports the bank’s ambition to evolve into a more agile and data-led organization. Thwaite noted that this effort will help the bank deliver tailored solutions more efficiently, with customer expectations rapidly shifting.

Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture, described the project as a reinvention of NatWest’s approach to banking, using data to create seamless and personalized financial journeys. She emphasized the role of AI in enhancing productivity and generating value.

Matt Garman, CEO of AWS, highlighted the platform’s ability to provide the agility and reliability NatWest needs to deepen customer relationships while remaining secure and scalable. He pointed to the bank’s AI-enabled systems as a model for innovation in the financial sector.

Key components of the plan include consolidating multiple data sources into one AI-powered platform, simplifying customer onboarding through digital tools, and enhancing fraud prevention and regulatory reporting. The integration aims to streamline operations and support faster decision-making.

The announcement coincides with Accenture’s efforts to broaden its AI footprint in Southeast Asia, including a recent acquisition in Malaysia that strengthens its data consulting services.

Price Action: At last check Wednesday, NWG shares were trading higher by 0.22% to $13.62 premarket. ACN closed 1.60% higher at $286.96 on Tuesday.

