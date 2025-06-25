June 25, 2025 10:55 AM 1 min read

Chevron Locks In More LNG From Energy Transfer's Lake Charles Project

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Energy Transfer LP ET on Wednesday announced an expanded liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation CVX, strengthening their long-term energy partnership.

The new 20-year deal adds 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to Chevron’s existing commitment, bringing the total to 3 mtpa.

The LNG will be delivered from Energy Transfer’s planned Lake Charles export facility on a free-on-board basis, with pricing tied to a fixed liquefaction charge and a variable component indexed to Henry Hub gas prices.

Also Read: Chevron Joins Lithium Race With 125,000-Acre Texas-Arkansas Deal

The agreement is contingent on a final investment decision and other conditions being met.

Energy Transfer LNG President Tom Mason called the deal a “significant milestone” in their collaboration with Chevron. Freeman Shaheen, President of Chevron Global Gas, said the expanded supply reflects the company’s strategy to offer “affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy.”

The Lake Charles project continues to build momentum, having already secured long-term commitments such as a 5 mtpa Heads of Agreement with MidOcean Energy and a 1 mtpa Sale and Purchase Agreement with Kyushu Electric Power Company.

The facility will leverage existing infrastructure at a former regasification site, including LNG tanks, deepwater berths, and access to major natural gas basins like the Permian and Marcellus.

Price Action: ET shares were trading lower by 0.11% to $17.65 on Wednesday’s last check.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

