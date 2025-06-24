Novo Nordisk A/S NVO has reportedly launched its weight-loss drug Wegovy (semaglutide) in India to compete with Eli Lilly And Co. LLY.

In March this year, U.S. pharma giant Eli Lilly launched its popular weight loss drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in India. It is expected to have the second-largest population of overweight or obese people by 2050.

A Reuters report on Tuesday said that Wegovy, a weekly injection, will be available in pharmacies by the end of this month. It could take some market share away from Eli Lilly. Meanwhile, sales of Eli Lilly's drug Mounjaro rose 60% between April and May, the report highlighted, citing industry analysts.

Novo Nordisk told Reuters that Wegovy is available in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg doses. The first three will be priced at 4,336 rupees ($50.7), and the monthly cost will be 17,345 rupees ($201.4), similar to Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro.

The Reuters report added that Wegovy’s 1.7 mg dose will be priced at 24,280 rupees ($281.90) and 2.4 mg at 26,015 rupees.

Mounjaro, a once-weekly injection approved by India's drug regulator, is priced at 4,375 Indian rupees ($50.86) for a 5 mg vial and 3,500 rupees for a 2.5 mg vial, its lowest dose, the company told Reuters. Its highest dose is 15 mg.

On Monday, Novo Nordisk announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for updating the Ozempic (once-weekly semaglutide) label to reflect the positive data from the STRIDE peripheral artery disease (PAD) functional outcomes trial.

Following the positive opinion from the CHMP, Novo Nordisk expects the European Commission to implement the label update within approximately two months.

Novo Nordisk has also filed for a label expansion of Ozempic in the U.S., and a decision is expected in the last quarter of 2025.

Based on data from the SOUL trial, Novo Nordisk has also filed with the EMA and FDA for a label expansion for Rybelsus.

This could potentially make Rybelsus the first and only oral GLP-1 RA with proven cardiovascular (CV) benefits. A decision is also expected in the second half of 2025.

On Monday, the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published results from Novo Nordisk’s phase 3 REDEFINE 1 trial of CagriSema plus lifestyle interventions for weight loss in adults with obesity or overweight who have a weight-related medical complication and without diabetes.

Price Action: NVO stock is up 1.25% at $70.59 at last check on Tuesday.

