5 Reasons Amazon Is Still the Alpha in Tech Stocks

Despite implementing job cuts, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN continues to outshine other tech stocks.

The Seattle-based company’s high-growth segments—from AWS cloud services and digital advertising to ambitious ventures like Project Kuiper's satellite internet—fuel steady expansion.

Backed by cutting-edge investments in artificial intelligence and robotics, Amazon drives operational efficiency and unlocks new profit opportunities. Here are five factors to consider:

Read Next: These Are The 3 Hottest Stock Market Themes Trending Now

Market Leadership: Amazon, regarding U.S. e-commerce, had an estimated market share of 37.6% in 2025. It far outpaces competitors like Walmart, which holds about 6.4%, according to data from Analyzify. Amazon's dominance is also reflected in its vast customer base of over 310 million active customers worldwide.

Diversification: Amazon's business model has multiple high-growth business segments, including cloud computing services through AWS, e-commerce, subscriptions, and digital advertising. Amazon also has the Project Kuiper division. This segment will deploy a low-Earth-orbit satellite constellation that will provide broadband internet access to underserved and unserved communities.

Profit Margins: The company’s high operating margins expanded to 11.8% in the first quarter of 2025. That’s up from 10.7% in the prior-year quarter. Amazon also continues to grow in its most high-margin areas like AWS and advertising.

Innovation Pipeline: Amazon invests in new technologies like AI and robotics in order to drive efficiency and expand profit margins. The company recently launched a new agentic AI team to build an agentic AI framework specifically for robotics and already has an agentic AI team in its AWS division. Last week, analysts at BofA Securities named Amazon as a leader in AI and robotics which they see further improving the tech giant's profitability.

Analyst Sentiment: Most analysts are bullish on Amazon and its stock frequently appears on firms' "Best Ideas" lists – reserved for stocks with a combination of strong fundamentals, growth potential, competitive advantages or unique catalysts that set it apart from other stocks in the market.

Amazon's three most recent analyst ratings from JPMorgan, Bank of America Securities and Tigress Financial have an average price target of $264.33, representing potential upside of 21.9% from current levels.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Amazon shares have gained more than 11% over the past month.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock