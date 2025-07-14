Firefly Aerospace Sets Sights On Nasdaq After Moon Landing Success

- Firefly Aerospace submits paperwork for an initial public offering.
- The company intends to list its shares on the Nasdag under the ticker "FLY."
- Up Next: Get 5 Dark Horse Stocks Wall Street Is Quietly Loading Up On
Firefly Aerospace, a Texas-based company specializing in space transportation, has submitted paperwork for an initial public offering and intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker "FLY."
Trending Investment Opportunities
Market Context
Firefly's IPO comes at a time when public offerings are making a comeback after a sharp downturn in 2022, according to CNBC.
Read Next: UnitedHealth Hits Reset: New Head Of Medicaid Appointed As CEO Reshapes Team
Earlier this year, some firms such as Klarna and StubHub postponed their own IPOs due to uncertainty in global markets linked to President Donald Trump's tariff policies.
However, investor sentiment has improved recently, with a busy June for venture capital activity. Figma also filed its prospectus this month.
Company Overview
Firefly Aerospace develops rockets, space tugs and lunar landers, and is particularly recognized for its Alpha rockets, which are used to launch satellites.
The company achieved a milestone earlier this year when its Blue Ghost lunar lander successfully touched down on the moon.
Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Increased more than sixfold to approximately $55.9 million by the end of March, up from $8.3 million a year earlier.
- Net Loss: Reported a net loss of about $60.1 million, compared to $52.8 million the previous year.
- Backlog: The company's backlog stands at around $1.1 billion.
Why It Matters
The U.S. IPO market is showing renewed strength, highlighted by several high-profile debuts in recent weeks.
Chime Financial, Inc. CHYM made headlines with its initial public offering, as shares soared by as much as 66% on the first day of trading. Chime opened at $43 per share—well above its $27 IPO price—before closing at around $37. The offering raised $864 million, and at its peak, Chime's valuation reached approximately $18.4 billion.
Other recent IPOs have also delivered impressive performances. Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL was priced at $31, but shares skyrocketed to $88 on the first day and surpassed $107 the next, marking a two-day surge of nearly 250%.
CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) debuted at $40 per share in late March and was trading around $132 Monday, up nearly 230%, with a market cap exceeding $60 billion.
The recent strong debuts suggest growing investor confidence and a revitalized IPO landscape ahead of Firefly's listing.
Read Next:
Photo courtesy of Firefly Aerospace
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.