Chime's IPO Marks Another Successful Wall Street Debut

Chime Financial, Inc. CHYM made a splash on Wall Street this week as its highly anticipated initial public offering saw shares soar by as much as 66% on the stock's first day of trading.

Chime made a strong debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday. The stock opened at $43 per share, well above its IPO price of $27, and surged as much as 66% during the day before closing at around $37.

Chime and its shareholders raised $864 million in the IPO and the stock's first-day pop valued the company at approximately $18.4 billion at its peak.

Chime's strong debut is seen as a positive sign for the U.S. IPO market, which has been sluggish for several years. But that may be changing as several other companies have made successful Wall Street debuts recently.

CRCL: Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL continued to climb Friday after its dramatic debut last week . The IPO was priced at $31 and shares rocketed to $88 by the end of its first trading day.

The stock climbed to over $107 the following day and marked a two-day surge of nearly 250%, setting a new record for IPOs raising $500 million or more since 1980, according to Fortune.

CRWV: CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV has also proven to be a powerhouse following its late March IPO which debuted at $40 per share. The stock was trading around $145 on Friday, up nearly 270% since its IPO, with a market capitalization of more than $71 billion.

