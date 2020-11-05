Market Overview

Josh Brown Says Market Is Trading Higher Due To Exhalation, Not Election Results
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2020 12:28pm   Comments
On CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report,” investors gave their thoughts on the overall market sentiment while awaiting the results, as well as Joe Biden on China and fiscal packages under his administration.

  • Josh Brown: Investors Were Less Concerned About Who Won, And More Concerned About How Smoothly It Would Go
  • Josh Brown 'We Typically Do Go Up After Elections' - Not Because People Are Happy With The Result, But Because Of 'Exhalation'
  • Kevin O'Leary: 'We Don't Get Biden, We Get Biden Lite' - No Green New Deal, No Dramatic Tax Increases, 'Just A Slight Change In Course Without Any Drama'
  • Kevin O'Leary: I Feel That Biden Will Not Be As Tough On China
  • Jon Najarian: We're Likely To See A Much Smaller Fiscal Package Now, Between $600B And $1T

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 2020 presidential election CNBC Josh BrownFutures Markets Media

