Freight Futures Daily Curve: 3/27

Freight Futures lane to watch today: Spot moth settlement prices

The Trucking Freight Futures markets continued their rise higher as the market continued to work through supply chain tightness associated with the coronavirus. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202003) gained 0.3% to settle $1.389/mile. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202003) added 0.45% to finish at $1.555. Taking a bit of a breather on Thursday were the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202003), which finished fractionally higher to $1.408 and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202003), which closed up by 0.33% to $1.205. Both of these markets were pushed higher during the previous trading session by strength in the Los Angeles contracts.

The East lanes were higher across the board. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202003) ended up nearly $0.01 higher, or 0.5%, to $1.883, the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202003) ended up the same percentage to $1.050 and the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202003) rose 0.33% to $1.832. In the South, the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202003) gained $0.01, or 0.9%, to $1.117 as the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202003) held firm at $1.294. In the West, both lane contracts were unchanged, with the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202003) ending at $1.900 and the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202003) settling at $0.915.

SONAR Tickers: Tree Map Watchlist – Spot month settlement prices