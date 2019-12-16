Freight Futures Daily Curve: 12/16

Freight Futures data to watch today: Freight Futures Spot Prices

Trucking Freight Futures wrapped up the week quietly on Friday with the spot National contract (FUT.VNU201912) closing higher by a fraction to $1.504/mile. For the week, the contract gained 0.4% and set the tone for the rest of the futures market where w/w, nine contracts posted gains, one posted a loss and one was unchanged. On Friday, the three regional averages settled unchanged but for the week, were all higher with the East regional contract (FUT.VEU201912) gaining 0.46%, the West regional contract (FUT.VWU201912) up 0.2% and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU201912) advancing 0.53% to $1.541, $1.649 and $1.321, respectively.

All three lanes in the East posted moderate gains for the week led by the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC201912), which rose 0.62% and settled at $0.977. Both the CHI to ATL (FUT.VCA201912) and the ATL to PHL (FUT.VAP201912) contracts added nearly $0.01 or 0.5% to settle at $1.946 and $1.701, respectively.

The big gainer for the week was the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201912) in the South, which jumped $0.014 or 1.4% to close at $1.02. The LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201912) finished the week unchanged after rising 0.2% on Friday to settle at $1.622. The SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201912) added nearly $0.01 or 0.73% and finished the week at $1.243 while the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201912) stumbled a bit to $2.055.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Watchlist

SONAR Ticker: Tree Watchlist – W/W Spot Settlement Price Changes

Image by Pexels from Pixabay