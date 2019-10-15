Freight Futures Daily Curve: 10/15

Freight Futures market to watch today: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Trucking Freight Futures opened the week with the spot National contract (FUT.VNU201910) settling lower by 0.14% to $1.430 per mile, driven by a 0.55% or nearly $0.01 drop in the East regional contract (FUT.VEU201910) to $1.447. Both the West regional (FUT.VWU201910) and South regional (FUT.VSU201910) contracts finished unchanged at $1.547 and $1.295, respectively.

Almost all of Monday's trading interest was centered on the East. The ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201910) fell 1.16% or $0.018 to close at $1.534, shifting the entire forward curve (FWD.VAP) lower by an average of approximately $0.02 per mile per month. The PHI to CHI contract (FUT.VPC201910) also closed lower, dropping 0.75% to $0.934. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201910) was unchanged at $1.873. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201910) started the week unchanged at $2.103, while the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VSL201910) dropped fractionally to $0.990. In the South, a $.001 rise in the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201910) was offset by a $0.001 decline in the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201910) to $0.861. Total open interest in Trucking Freight Futures opened the week at 65,000 miles.

FreightWaves SONAR: Watch List and Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VEU201910, FUT.VCA201910, FUT.VAP201910, FUT.VPC201910

Image Sourced from Pixabay