Don't Buy Weight-Loss Medication From Unauthorized Sources, UK Health Agency Warns About Risks

As the New Year begins, the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is urging the public to avoid purchasing weight-loss medicines without a prescription from unauthorized sources like beauty salons, social media platforms, or unverified websites.

Such practices violate the law and expose individuals to significant health risks.

MHRA Deputy Director of Criminal Enforcement Andy Morling cautioned against the increasing trend of illegal weight-loss medicine sales, describing them as dangerous “quick fixes.”

Also Read: UK’s NHS Prescribes Weight-Loss Drug Wegovy Less Than Expected Due To Service Shortages

He emphasized that these medicines, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, are potent drugs that should only be dispensed by licensed healthcare professionals. Buying them from unregulated sources puts consumers’ health at serious risk and contributes to illegal activity.

Unregulated online products may contain harmful toxins, posing serious health risks that could result in hospitalization.

Eli Lilly And Co’s LLY Tirzepatide and Novo Nordisk A/S NVO semaglutide dominate the GLP-1 class products market.

The agency works to curb the distribution of these unapproved products by identifying and removing illegal sales posts, suspending accounts, and shutting down rogue websites.

Chief Safety Officer Dr. Alison Cave highlighted the importance of consulting healthcare professionals before starting any treatment. Decisions about weight-loss medicines should be based on a comprehensive assessment of benefits and risks, with the patient and healthcare provider working together.

The MHRA continues to monitor the safety of all licensed weight-loss drugs, urging patients to report any suspected side effects through the Yellow Card scheme.

In October, NHS England proposed a phased rollout of tirzepatide.

Under draft guidance from an independent committee at the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, tirzepatide has been recommended for patients living with obesity, with a maximum list price of 122 pounds ($159.6) per month for the highest dose.

Read Next:

Wegovy Photo by Tobias Arhelger via Shutterstock