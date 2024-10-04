England's NHS Proposes Phased Rollout of Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, Considers Digital Services to Boost Access

NHS England has proposed a phased rollout of tirzepatide, a promising weight-loss drug, to benefit patients most likely to achieve significant clinical outcomes.

Tirzepatide, branded as Mounjaro and produced by Eli Lilly And Co LLY, has shown remarkable results in clinical trials. It offers greater weight loss than existing therapies like Novo Nordisk A/S’ NVO and Ozempic (semaglutide).

In the SURMOUNT-4 trial, patients lost an average of 20.9% of their body weight in 36 weeks.

Also Read: Popular Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Show Gap Between Clinical Trial Promises And Real-World Use, Study Reveals.

The plan, currently under consultation, aims to test various medication delivery models before expanding its availability.

Under draft guidance from an independent committee at the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), tirzepatide has been recommended for patients living with obesity, with a maximum list price of 122 pounds ($159.6) per month for the highest dose.

The phased launch will integrate tirzepatide into community-based services and digital health platforms to expand accessibility.

The rollout will target up to 240,000 people in the first three years and evaluate cost-effective delivery models, including virtual clinics.

Eligible patients will be categorized based on their BMI and related health conditions. Initially, those with a BMI above 40 and three or more weight-related conditions, such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease, will qualify.

Obesity is a significant challenge for the NHS, with annual treatment costs reaching 11.4 billion pounds ($14.91 billion).

According to the Health Survey for England 2022, about 64% of adults in the country are overweight or obese.

The consultation period for the rollout plan is currently open, with final guidance from NICE expected later this year.

Earlier this week, Eli Lilly announced a $4.5 billion investment to create the Lilly Medicine Foundry, a new center for advanced manufacturing and drug development, as the company inches closer to becoming the first pharma company in the $1 trillion club.

Price Action: LLY stock is down 0.23% at $883.56 at the last check Friday.

Read Next:

Photo via Company