Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GBP/USD Forecast: Turning Bearish Again? UK CPI In Focus
Haresh Menghani , FXStreet  
 
October 17, 2017 12:23pm   Comments
Share:

On Monday, the GBP/USD pair once again failed to sustain its early up-move beyond the 1.3300 handle and snapped five consecutive days of winning streak. The pair came under some selling pressure following the release of a better-than-expected Empire State Manufacturing Index. The selling pressure aggravated in the wake of a Bloomberg report, which was noted saying that the Brexit negotiations could be headed for a catastrophic breakdown if the EU refuses to compromise. 

The pair subsequently dropped to an intraday low level of 1.3225 but managed to rebound few pips. Currently holding steady around mid-1.3200s, investors now look forward to the latest UK inflation figures for fresh impetus. The headline CPI is expected to jump to 3% y-o-y in September and would reaffirm BoE rate hike move in November, which should eventually provide a minor lift to the British Pound.

The technical picture, however, has failed to indicate any clear directional bias and hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying interest beyond the 1.3300 mark before positioning for any additional near-term gains. On a sustained move above the mentioned handle, the pair seems more likely to surpass 1.3340 intermediate resistance and aim towards reclaiming the 1.3400 handle.

Alternatively, weakness below 1.3225-20 immediate support could drag the pair below the 1.3200 handle towards its next support near the 1.3180-75 region. A follow-through selling pressure would turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.3100 handle and head towards testing 1.3070-65 horizontal support.

screen_shot_2017-10-17_at_12.20.48_pm.png

Posted-In: FXStreetEurozone Forex Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.