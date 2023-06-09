Blackrock Rolls Out Climate Conscious ETF, Paralleling NYC's Smoky Skies From Canadian Fires

On June 6, Blackrock Inc BLK launched the iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF USCL, coinciding with the day New York City had the world’s worst air quality, with the city bathed in an eerie orange glow and obscured by a thick smoky haze that had drifted south from wildfires burning in Canada.

The newly established ETF aims to allocate investments to the upper 50% of large and medium-sized companies in their respective sectors, utilizing a methodology that considers factors such as current emissions intensity, emissions reduction goals, revenue from green business, and climate risk management.

The ETF is benchmarked against the MSCI USA Extended Climate Action Index, which excludes securities of companies involved in the business of tobacco, controversial or nuclear weapons, thermal coal mining or sales, and oil sands extraction. The index provider also excludes companies that it determines are directly involved in ongoing, very severe environmental, social and governance (ESG) controversies.

As per the current prospectus, the expense ratio for the ETF stands at 0.08%.



iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF: Top 10 Holdings As Of June 9, 2023

Stock Weight Apple Inc. AAPL 5% Microsoft Corp. MSFT 4.95% NVIDIA Corp. NVDA 4.02% Tesla Inc. TSLA 2.83% Alphabet Inc. Class A GOOGL 2.53% Meta Platforms, Inc. META 2.47% Alphabet Inc. Class C GOOG 2.29% UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH 1.92% Johnson & Johnson JNJ 1.76% JP Morgan Chase & Co. JPM 1.74%

Photo: Shutterstock